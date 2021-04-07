NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday released the name of a hiker who went missing and was later found dead on Easter Sunday in Lovers Leap State Park in Connecticut.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection identified the hiker as Joao Lucas, 39, of Danbury, who was found in Lake Lillinonah inside the New Milford park during a search by several agencies.

The chief medical examiner’s office has ruled the death an accidental drowning. DEEP spokesman Will Healey said it remains under investigation.

Other people hiking with Lucas said they last saw him heading down from an overlook in the park late Sunday afternoon, Healey said.

