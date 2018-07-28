Officials release names of police officers hurt in shootout

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts police officers shot while responding to a disturbance on Cape Cod have been identified.

Officials say Falmouth Police Officers Donald Demiranda and Ryan Moore were shot during a shootout around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe says 21-year-old Malik Antonio Koval, of Falmouth, became agitated and pulled a gun.

O’Keefe says Koval was shot multiple times and is at a Boston hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Prosecutors say one officer was shot twice, once in his bullet proof vest and a second time just above it, and that the officer is being treated at Falmouth Hospital.

O’Keefe says the second officer was treated and released after being grazed in the head.

Koval will face several criminal charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

New update from @Falmouth_Police – All officers are recovering. Two were shot and injured. A 3rd was physically injured after falling from a fence during the incident. Support from community has been amazing. @7News #7News — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) July 28, 2018

