Officials release new details as they search for suspect in near fatal Westport hit-and-run

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office released the make and model of the car believed to be involved in a near fatal hit-and-run accident in Westport Tuesday.

Investigators say they believe a man driving a gray BMW 3 Series from 1999-2005 is responsible for striking and critically injuring 30-year-old Stephanie Tripp near 288 Old Bedford Road about 8:15 p.m.

The driver of the car allegedly stopped, got out of his car, and told a witness he was sorry and didn’t mean to hit her before speeding away down Old Bedford Road.

Tripp was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Although another witness chased the suspect vehicle, police say they lost it in the area of Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth.

The vehicle may have sustained minor front end damage.

Investigators are looking to identify witnesses who may have seen the crash, the vehicle that struck the victim, or may have information about the driver.

Anyone with information is urged to call state trooper Phil Giardino at 508-993-1928 or Westport police at 508-636-1122.

