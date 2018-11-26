Officials: Repeat drunken driver slams into Rockland police chief’s cruiser after Holiday Stroll

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland man is facing a slew of charges after officials say he drunkenly crashed into a police cruiser after the annual Holiday Stroll before fleeing the scene Saturday night.

Rockland Police Chief John Llewellyn was traveling south on Spring Street in an unmarked Ford Explorer cruiser about 9:30 p.m. when a man, later identified as Richard Cirignano, 65, drove through a red light and slammed into him, according to police.

Llewellyn attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do. His cruiser went off the road and onto the lawn of a nearby church.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Cirignano sped away from the scene on Summer Street, forcing Llewellyn to give chase.

The pursuit, which spanned more than a half-mile, came to an end outside the Rockland Ice Rink.

Cirignano was arrested on charges including driving under the influence of liquor (second offense), operating a motor vehicle to endanger, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to stop for a police officer, failure to stop at a red light, speeding, and failure to wear a seat belt.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hingham District Court.

