LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities reported an uptick in fire activity at the Lynn Woods Reservation on Wednesday, prompting officials to close an entrance to the park as the region continues to experience an elevated risk for brush fires.

The Lynn Fire Department said around noontime that the Penny Brook Entrance was closed to visitors, with access strictly prohibited from “the left side of Pennybrook Rd. to Penny Bridge to the Saugus line.”

SKY7-HD spotted flames burning in a section of the park as well as large amounts of white smoke billowing from the area.

The latest development comes days after a similar brush fire on Monday, contained following efforts that included a Massachusetts State Police helicopter that collected water and dropped it on the flames.

Crews also responded to the Lynn Woods Reservation on Friday of last week, where they at one point battled flames burning close to several homes.

Despite cooler weather, due to wind gusts and ongoing low humidity, another red flag warning was issued for Wednesday. The warning is in effect for the entire state except for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

In the same Facebook post on Wednesday, Lynn fire officials said the entrance at Great Woods Road was still open as of noon, with visitors able to access all trails off Great Woods Road to Stone Tower and Steel Tower.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)