ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A search is underway in the Attleboro area for a lost dog that is new to the United States.

According to a press release shared by Dedham Animal Control Officer Deni Goldman, a search is on to try and locate Freya, a 6-month-old Shiba Inu/Husky mix that arrived in the U.S. from Korea several days ago.

The 35-pound dog is described as having an off-white coat with an olive green collar, and was last seen on Pleasant Ave. in Attleboro early Tuesday morning. The canine may also respond to the name Jenny, but is said to have still been learning the name while getting used to her new family.

In an email to WHDH, Goldman noted that there is no way to predict where the dog may have traveled from Attleboro since Tuesday morning.

In the release, the dog is mentioned as being “timid,” and may also be “extremely frightened.” Anyone who sees Freya is asked not to chase her, but to make a note of where they saw her, as well as what direction she was heading in.

Viewers with information are asked to contact their local animal control officer or police department, or call Dedham Animal Control at 781-751-9106.

