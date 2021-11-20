Officials are investigating after rescuing more than 80 animals from a Fairfield home Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of possible animal cruelty at a Churchill Street home at 8:30 p.m. found animal waste throughout the house along with more than 80 animals, including chickens, cats, geese, turkeys and ducks, police said. Animal control officers removed all the animals from the home and took them to local shelters for evaluation.

The resident was taken to to the hospital for treatment for a medical condition, officials said. Animal Control is investigating.

