A deer was rescued from a pool in Utah after the animal jumped into an above ground pool.

The doe mistakenly jumped into the pool in the middle of the night. The homeowners said they thought they were getting robbed.

Police were sent to the home to help rescue the deer. The homeowner and police were stunned.

Police were able to get the deer out of the pool with some rope. Once freed, the deer ran off.

