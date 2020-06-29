Officials rescue hawk that got caught in netting at Billerica golf course

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Billerica rescued a red-tailed hawk that got caught in a large net at a golf course in the town on Sunday night.
Photos shared by Billerica Animal Control showed the hawk tangled in the netting high above the ground.
Rescue crews used a ladder to reach the hawk and bring it to safety.
The animal is now said to be “resting comfortably.”
