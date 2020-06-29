Officials rescue hawk that got caught in netting at Billerica golf course

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Billerica rescued a red-tailed hawk that got caught in a large net at a golf course in the town on Sunday night.

Photos shared by Billerica Animal Control showed the hawk tangled in the netting high above the ground.

Rescue crews used a ladder to reach the hawk and bring it to safety.

The animal is now said to be “resting comfortably.”

Thank you @BillericaFD for your help tonight to get this female Red Tailed Hawk released from the nets at the golf course. She is now resting comfortably pic.twitter.com/Wzx8a30ZMD — Animal Control (@BillericaAC) June 29, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)