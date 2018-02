NEEDHAM (WHDH) - Officials came to the aid of a muskrat that was stuck in a fence in Needham on Tuesday.

The muskrat was found stuck upside down at the bottom of a chain-link fence, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

With a little finesse, officials were able to free the muskrat.

The muskrat was not injured.

