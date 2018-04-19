Officials rescue woman believed to be seeking refuge from weather in Boston manhole

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters rescued a woman who got stuck in a manhole early Thursday morning.

About 30 firefighters from three rescue companies responded to the area of Court and School streets for a confined space rescue around 3:45 a.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Stephen McNeil said that he believes the woman moved a dumpster from on top of the manhole grate and climbed down while seeking refuge from the weather.

McNeil added that crews are working to secure the manhole and he’s urging that people in the area be vigilant of others trying to go down it.

“We’ve seen some needles down there and there was other evidence that people have been there in the past,” McNeil said. “When you go below ground like that, there’s always the possibility of gases and a whole loads of things could go wrong.”

Officials transported the woman to the hospital where she is expected to be okay.

