Officials rescue woman from icy pond on Cape Cod

(WHDH) — Centerville-Osterville and Marstons Mills officials said a woman was rescued from Patty’s Pond in Marstons Mills on Cape Cod around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the woman fell through the ice about 100-yards from shore.

When they arrived on scene, authorities were able to break through the ice, place the woman on a rescue board and bring her back to shore.

The woman was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

The rescuers reported no injuries.

There is no update on the woman’s current condition.

