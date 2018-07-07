Officials respond after Steamship Authority bus catches fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – A Steamship Authority shuttle bus caught fire in Falmouth on Saturday.

A neighbor who lives next door saw smoke coming from the back of the bus as it left the Palmer Avenue lot to pick up passengers.

Steamship Authority officials said their bus driver pulled back into the lot after another driver alerted her to the smoke.

Not long after the driver pulled in, the bus was engulfed in flames. Moments later, Falmouth firefighters and police were on scene battling the flames as they ripped through the two-year-old bus.

As many as 15 other cars were damaged during the fire.

The 39-passenger shuttle bus was empty other than the driver, who managed to escape uninjured.

Falmouth fire authorities are investigating. The fire is not considered suspicious.

