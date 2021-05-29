BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a boat fire in Boston Harbor Saturday, officials said.

Boston and Massport firefighters responded to reports of a boat fire at Rowes Wharf Saturday evening. No other boats were affected by the fire, officials said.

No information was immediately available on the cause of the fire.

