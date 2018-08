NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Newburyport responded to a chemical spill Thursday afternoon.

At least four workers were exposed to the chemical, which is associated with paint thinners, according to officials.

They were brought to a local hospital with minor injuries.

