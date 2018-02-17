LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – Emergency responders were called to a car crash in Lowell Saturday night.

The crash happened on Route 495 north. It appears that two cars ended up off the road – an SUV plowed into trees on the side of the highway.

A towing company is working to move the wrecked SUV.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)