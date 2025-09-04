GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The state fire marshal confirmed Thursday that Massachusetts State Police fire investigators assisted Gloucester officials in responding to multiple fires in that city Wednesday, believed to be connected.

Officials said they’ve battled four dumpster fires and one outdoor fire in the downtown area.

Fires were identified on Bass Avenue, Rogers Street, Harbor Loop, and Main Street.

No one was hurt.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the fires Thursday morning.

Officials said they believe it was an isolated incident and that there’s no threat to the public.

