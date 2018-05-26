MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A truck slammed into the front of a store in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. One person has died in that crash, officials said.

A driver ran a red light, creating a chain reaction, according to police.

One car crashed into the front of a store and another into the middle of an intersection on Hanover and Page Street,

Another driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

