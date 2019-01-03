Officials respond to mail truck fire in Dunstable

DUNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials responded to reports of a mail truck fire in Dunstable on Thursday.

The incident happened in the driveway of a home on Hall Street around noontime, according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

The fire, that consumed the USPS truck, was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

