EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) – A dump truck and a pickup truck were involved in a rollover crash in East Bridgewater Tuesday afternoon.

Sky7 was over the scene of the crash at Plymouth and Washington Streets.

The dump truck landed on its side, and the pickup truck was totaled.

There has been no word yet on any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)