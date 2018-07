BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are responding to a rollover on Storrow Drive westbound at Fenway.

A truck rolled over about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Police Twitter page.

Police say the Fenway exit is currently closed as a result of the accident, which remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic TT-Unit rollover, Storrow Dr WB at Fenway. Fenway exit is closed. pic.twitter.com/bhdPstqzLe — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 24, 2018

