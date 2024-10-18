BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are responding to a water main break in Jamaica Plain, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.
The water main break took place on Centre Street at Allandale Street, BWSC said in a statement just before 7:30 p.m.
Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital is located at the intersection.
Residents might experience discolored water or water service disruptions, the commission said.
No additional information was immediately available.
