BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a hazmat incident at Boston University.

Police said a white powder was found in the break room and two people were evacuated. That powder turned out to be a cleaning product.

The incident happened on Commonwealth Avenue at the Computing and Data Sciences building, notable for its architectural resemblance to a stack of books.

Authorities cleared the scene and people were allowed back inside before 10 a.m.

