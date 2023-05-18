BOSTON (WHDH) - Local leaders were getting ready for kickoff Thursday, unveiling Boston host city branding for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, some of which will be played locally in Massachusetts.

Boston was previously selected as one of 16 host cities spanning the US, Mexico and Canada for the 2026 tournament, with Gillette Stadium in Foxboro serving as the actual venue for the games. Boston Soccer 2026 then announced new branding ahead of the tournament, rolling out messages on social media as well as at an event in Boston Thursday afternoon.

“We are ready,” Gov. Maura Healey said.

2026 will mark the first time the area has hosted men’s World Cup games since 1994.

“When I go back to ‘94 and the world we’re living in now, we need the World Cup more than ever,” New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft said.

Kraft said he’s excited to see communities from all over the world come together, celebrating and experiencing what New England has to offer.

“We need more things that bring a sense of community together that we can all celebrate and be arm and arm and feel good about it,” he said.

As fans from around the world are expected to flock to the region, research from Boston Consulting Group estimates around 450,000 global visitors with a projected net economic impact of up to $500 million.

“They like to compare match games and match days to hosting a Super Bowl each and every time a match is played,” Meet Boston President and CEO Martha Sheridan said.

Boston and the rest of the state, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Gov. Healey added, will indeed be ready.

“This is a championship city that is always ready to host,” Wu said. “We can’t wait to celebrate the world’s game here in the world’s city.”

While specific match schedules had not been announced as of Thursday, Kraft said he would bet Gillette Stadium will host more than the minimum of six matches.

