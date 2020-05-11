Officials: RI man arrested in Puerto Rico after escaping Providence police in January

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man arrested in Puerto Rico Monday is facing multiple charges after escaping from Providence police in January, officials said.

Officers arrested David Marroquin on Jan. 18 on charges of breaking and entering, but he freed himself from restraints and escaped, police said. Providence and state police working with federal officials determined Marroquin had fled the country and was living in Puerto Rico, officials said.

When U.S. Marshals tried to arrest Marroquin in Puerto Rico he allegedly fled before being captured. Marroquin is being held pending extradition to Rhode island on charges of committing a crime of violence while possessing a weapon, breaking and entering in an occupied dwelling, conspiracy and escape.

