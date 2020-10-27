Officials: RI man found with child pornography, girls’ underwear in home

NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man is facing child pornography charges after police allegedly found pornographic videos and children’s underwear at his Newport home Tuesday, officials said.

According to court documents, federal agents in Canada told agents in Providence that an image of child pornography had been uploaded to social media from a Newport address in February. After investigating, police determined the address was the residence of Craig M. Mulvey, 39, and that his social media login was used to upload the image.

While searching Mulvey’s house, police allegedly found images and videos containing child pornography on a laptop and found two pairs of girls’ underwear in his bedroom, officials said.

Mulvey was arraigned in U.S. District Court Tuesday on charges of distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography and ordered detained.

