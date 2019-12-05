Officials: RI man who attacked girlfriend escaped supervised release arrested in Calif.

A Rhode Island man on supervised release assaulted his girlfriend and fled the state last week before being captured in California Wednesday, officials said.

The Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office said Derrick Watters, 42, of Warwick, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison in September 2010 on drug and gun charges. While on supervised release Nov. 26, Watters allegedly attacked his girlfriend and prevented her from calling police.

Watters fled the area and officers allegedly found a firearm and ammunition in his house. Officials tracked Watters to Oceanside, California and arrested him Wednesday, police said.

Watters was charged with domestic assault strangulation, refusal to relinquish a telephone, simple assault, disorderly conduct and prohibited possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned in San Diego.

