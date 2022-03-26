BOSTON (WHDH) - Roads around the Government Center parking garage may be closed into Sunday as officials investigate following a fatal partial building collapse.

A crane fell nine stories after the floor under it partially collapsed and the operator died Saturday, officials said. The collapse took place in the part of the garage over the Haymarket MBTA stop, which has been undergoing demolition for new development.

Officials are investigating the collapse site and the MBTA tunnels underneath to make sure they are stable, and police blocked off parts of Sudbury, New Chardon and Merrimac streets as well as Congress Street. Police said roads could be closed into Sunday afternoon as engineers check the site.

