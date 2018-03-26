Officials say Chinese space station expected to crash to earth soon

(WHDH) — A Chinese space station is expected to crash to Earth soon.

The Tiangong-One, or the “Heavenly Palace,” is a 34-foot-long structure that weighs 9.4 tons.

Exactly where it will land is unknown, leading to fears on the ground as the object approaches.

China stopped receiving data from the station in 2016.

Officials say there isn’t cause for too much concern, as the planet’s atmosphere will break apart and burn up most of the space station.

But there a segment of the United States — from Northern California to Pennsylvania — is in a “worst case” location area, though experts say it’s more likely the pieces hit ocean.

According to an FAQ provided by The Aerospace Corporation, the odds of being struck by a falling spacecraft are less than one in 1 trillion.

The European Space Agency predicted the space station would re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere between March 30 and April 3.

