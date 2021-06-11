WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state parole officer accidentally shot herself in the leg during a training exercise, authorities said.

The officer shot herself just before noon Thursday at a police gun range in Waterbury, the Republican-American reported.

A state Department of Correction spokesperson said the officer suffered a leg injury during an “inadvertent discharge of their weapon” during firearms training at the range.

The officer was treated at a local hospital and released, the department said. She was not identified.

“Even though this appears to have been an unfortunate accident, I am proud of the way the parole officers responded without hesitation to care for their wounded colleague,” Eric Ellison, director of the department’s Parole and Community Services Unit, said in a statement.

