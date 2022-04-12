BOSTON (WHDH) - With less than a week to go until the 126th Boston Marathon, officials said the event will be safe as it returns to the city’s streets but that they were tracking the latest news after an attack injured 16 on a New York City subway.

Ten people were shot and six others injured as people fled the attack, in which a man shot up a subway car after setting off smoke bombs, Tuesday morning. New York police are searching for the attacker, and Boston officials said they were following the situation.

“There is no known credible threat to the Marathon. Like everyone else, we’re monitoring the situation in New York,” said Acting Boston Police Commissioner Greg Long. “In terms of Monday, depending on what kind of information we get and intelligence, we’ll adjust our assets accordingly.”

“[We’re] not concerned in an unusual way. Alert, vigilant in every possible way but knowing that vigilance is in the hands of the right people, we’re very comfortable to proceed,” said Boston Athletic Association President and CEO Tom Grilk.

Marathon officials made the 2020 race virtual and postponed it in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is scheduled to return to full capacity next Monday. Since the 2013 finish line bombings that killed four people and injured hundreds, police have increased security and used observation posts and drones to monitor the crowds.

“I’m confident in our training and more importantly our collective experience with large scale events like the Boston Marathon,” said Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green.

The BAA is requiring all runners to be vaccinated and Mayor Michelle Wu asked attendees to test for the virus and wear masks.

“If you’re sick, please stay home and isolate to prevent further spread to those around you,” Wu said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)