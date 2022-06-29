MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Curry College employee was fired after an investigation into racist and threatening vandalism on campus that eventually led to students shifting to remote learning earlier this year, school officials said Wednesday.

At the start of the spring semester, Curry students found more than a dozen swastikas and racist graffiti in dorm bathrooms, laundry rooms and other campus areas, and one message specifically targeted the Black community and mentioned a date in February. College officials ordered remote learning and offered a $10,000 reward for information.

On Wednesday, Curry officials said the FBI and Milton police determined that one person was likely behind the racist vandalism and identified a person of interest. College officials said they led their own internal investigation and fired an employee, but the school’s non-discrimination policy meant they could not identify the employee.

College officials did not say if the employee faced criminal charges. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)