WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities investigating a fire in Westborough that killed an elderly woman on Monday said on Tuesday that the fire appeared to be accidental, and that no working smoke alarms could be found at the scene.

In a separate announcement, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office also identified the woman who was killed as Evelyn M. McGlory, 86.

In an update provided by the State Fire Marshal’s office, officials said there was no evidence that the fire at 55 Belknap St. was intentionally set and that they could not rule out unsafe disposal of smoking materials or “an electrical event” as the exact cause.

During an investigation of the scene that involved Westborough police and fire officials, as well as Massachusetts State Police, inspectors found that smoke alarms at the home were “not operational” and that firefighters who responded to the home on Monday, April 3, did not hear alarms when arriving at the address.

“On behalf of the Westborough Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family that lost a loved one yesterday,” said Westborough Fire Chief Patrick Purcell. “Our thoughts are with them today, and we want to remind every family that smoking materials and electrical events are the two leading causes of fatal fires in Massachusetts. If you smoke or have guests who do, please be sure to put it out, all the way, every time, using a heavy ashtray with water or sand. And when using or charging electrical devices, avoid overloading power strips and extension cords. Plug heavy appliances like heaters, microwaves, and other items directly into a wall outlet that can handle the current.”

Monday’s fire grew to two alarms.

Officials said multiple propane tanks exploded during the incident, complicating firefighting efforts.

A Westborough firefighter and a police officer were transported for medical care with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

