MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say a fire in Middleboro that caused the death of a 90-year-old woman likely started from smoking materials.

On Monday, Middleboro fire crews responded to a fire just before 3:00 a.m. at a multi-family home on Everett Street.

Upon entering the home officials encountered the 90-year-old woman, who was unable to escape. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified the woman as Anne Tichelaar. Three others were able to get out of the building.

Fire officials say they did not find any working smoke alarms in the home.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)