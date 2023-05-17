LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A series of fires that burned roughly 400 acres of the Lynn Woods Reservation in recent days were intentionally set, state and local officials announced Wednesday.

In a statement shared by the state Department of Fire Services, officials said at least eight fires had broken out since Friday of last week.

After days in the woods battling flames, officials said they’re seeking the public’s help, asking anyone with information on the fires to reach out.

“Any fire can present a hazard, but we saw rapid fire growth threatening numerous homes in our community as a result of these fires,” said Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan. “Firefighters from Lynn and our mutual aid partners worked extraordinarily hard to bring them under control, and we’re extremely fortunate that we had no serious injuries or property damage.”

Dry conditions, low humidity and recent warm weather have made conditions ripe for fires, according to experts, also prompting multiple red flag warnings from the National Weather Service indicating high fire dangers.

In Lynn, officials said they believe fires were set on Friday of last week, on Saturday and on Wednesday, hours before their statement.

SKY7-HD was over the area on multiple occasions, capturing video of flames pushing close to homes near Emerald Drive, Cherry Tree Lane, Peach Tree Lane and South Ridge Circle on Friday.

By Monday, crews called in a state police helicopter to drop water on flames as part of firefighting operations.

The Lynn Fire Department on Wednesday said crews had noted “an increase in fire activity” that also prompted expanded trail closures for visitors within the Lynn Woods.

Overhead, SKY7-HD saw multiple plumes of smoke rising from the area.

Officials have asked anyone with information about fires in the Lynn Woods to call the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit at 978 – 567 – 3310 or the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9225. Rewards of up to $5,000 are available through the Arson Watch Reward Program.

