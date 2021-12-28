BOSTON (WHDH) - Although COVID-19 cases are surging as the Omicron variant hits Massachusetts, officials say they’re planning to bring back First Night celebrations for New Year’s Eve in Boston while taking extra precautions.

The annual event went virtual last year but is set to return to Copley Square and other areas in the city. Most events have been moved outdoors, and while masks are not required organizers said they strongly encourage attendees to mask up in crowded areas.

Masks will be required for the remaining indoor events, organizers said.

