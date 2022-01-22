ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a 2-alarm apartment fire in Arlington that left one woman dead and another person hospitalized Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Chestnut Manor, an apartment complex for disabled and elderly adults, around 4:30 a.m. found heavy black smoke pouring out of the 7-story building.

The blaze started in a third-floor apartment, according Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Kelley. The woman living in that apartment was able to call in the fire and safely exit the building.

Two female residents were rescued from different apartments and taken to area hospitals, according to Chief Kelley.

One woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“We’re saddened by the loss of life. Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died,” said the fire chief.

The second woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay. All other residents were able to shelter in place or stay inside in the community room, according to fire officials.

“Those people that were either above the fire floor or below the fire floor, we were able to evacuate them into a community room where they were able to stay warm and dry,” said Chief Kelley.

Approximately 16 units on the first, second, and third floor were affected by the fire. The Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced residents.

Officials said the fire appeared to be cause by an electric baseboard heater that either malfunctioned or was close to flammable items.

