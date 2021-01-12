Officials say no specific threats to Boston, promise safety but hold back on details

BOSTON (WHDH) - While federal and local officials say there are no specific threats to the Boston area as law enforcement investigates the possibility armed protests in all 50 states during the inauguration next week, they are working to keep people safe.

After supporters of President Donald Trump invaded the Capitol last week, a leaked FBI bulletin indicated armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitals and at the U.S. Capitol between Saturday and next week’s inauguration. But FBI Special Agent In Charge Joe Bonavolonta said there is no specific threat to the area.

“Our federal, state and local partners are fully in sync with one another, if there were any relevant information it would be disseminated,” Bonavolonta said.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross would not give details, but said police would be active.

“You will definitely see a police presence,” Gross said, not elaborating. “I never give you the numbers, those that intend to do harm want to know exactly where we are and how many we have.”

