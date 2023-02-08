ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - The fire that killed a 6-year-old boy Saturday night in Orleans was unintentional and most likely caused by the failure of an electric fan in the rear of the second floor, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews responding to a report of fire and smoke in a home at 177 Route 6A around 8:40 p.m. found smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story building.

After learning of an unaccounted for person, fire officials ordered a second alarm and firefighters immediately made entry to conduct a search. That’s when they located the little boy with serious injuries.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released.

Four other occupants were transported from the scene for medical care. One Orleans police officer was evaluated and released.

“On behalf of the Orleans Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Orleans Fire Chief Geroge Deering said in a statement. “There are no words to describe their loss, or the loss to our community. I can only ask that every family take a few minutes today to create a home escape plan that includes two ways out. Practice it regularly so that everyone in your household knows what to do and where to go when there’s an emergency.”

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Orleans Fire Department, Orleans Police Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)