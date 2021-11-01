PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A series of fires set in the same general area of Pawtucket within minutes of each other early Monday morning are connected and are being investigated as arson, investigators said.

Firefighters reponded to fires at two homes, two businesses and a vehicle in the predawn hours starting at about 2:45 a.m., state officials said. No injuries were reported.

“All five of the fires are connected,” state Fire Marshal Tim McLaughlin told WPRI-TV and his office is working with Pawtucket police to review surveillance video from the area.

Battalion Chief Dave Cairrao called the string of fires “a very abnormal event.”

Most of the damage was confined to the outside of the buildings, but one home suffered some indoor smoke damage, he said.

There was no word on arrests.

