NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a school van in North Andover, officials said.

The crash appeared to involve multiple vehicles, including the van. The driver and an aide were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and three children on board were not injured, officials said.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)