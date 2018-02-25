BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Brockton fire officials are searching for a suspect who allegedly set a car on fire.

Fire officials say an unknown suspect lit a car fire around 5 a.m. Thursday on Harvard Street in Brockton.

The suspect may have suffered burns to the upper body during the incident, according to officials. They say the suspect ran through a yard to Dover Street.

Anyone with information on the fire should contact the Brockton Fire Department at 508-583-2323.

