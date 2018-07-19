Officials search pond in Ashburnham possibly connected to homicide in NH

ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Westminster man found dead in New Hampshire earlier this month led investigators to a pond in Ashburnham Wednesday night.

Sources told 7News that Massachusetts State Police dive teams executed a search warrant at a pond off of Packard Hill Road in connection to the death of Brandon Chicklis.

This search came after the New Hampshire Attorney’s office declared Chicklis’ death a homicide.

Jacob Bean lives next door to the property searched by state police.

“When I came home, it was about 10 state troopers, you know, parked in the driveway and I think that’s when they were searching the property,” he said.

Other neighbors added that state police had been there a few days ago as well.

It’s unclear exactly what police were looking for or if they recovered any evidence.

On July 10, a jogger in Rindge, N.H. found Chicklis’ body on the side of Route 119.

Authorities had been looking for Chicklis since late June when police found his gray Honda Civic in a grocery store parking lot along Route 119.

Anyone with information is asked to call N.H. state police Sgt. Shawn Skahan at 603-223-8729.

