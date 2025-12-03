NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Rescue crews were dispatched to the Merrimack River in Newburyport Wednesday following reports of a person missing in the water.

The Coast Guard said they were notified just before 8 a.m. and arrived by 8:05 a.m.

“The person’s boat was tied up at the dock when it became loose and entered the water in attempts to recover it,” officials said. “A reporting source heard yelling for help and then the yelling stopped while the person was on the opposite side of the adrift boat. The Reporting party did not see person go under and or resurface.”

Newburyport police and fire also responded to the scene.

“According to witnesses, a person was seen clinging to the side of a small skiff boat in the river,” Newburyport police said. “First responders located the boat drifting in the river, and are searching for the occupant.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

