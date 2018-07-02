ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen over a month ago in Arlington.

Elizabeth Catano, 14, was last seen on May 31.

She may attempt to travel to areas throughout Boston, according to NCMEC.

Catano is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Arlington Police Department at 781-643-1212.

