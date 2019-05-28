Officials searching for owner of dog found injured in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Animal Control officials are turning to the public for help in tracking down the owner of a dog that was found injured in Billerica on Tuesday.

The dog was found in the area of Rhodes and Friendship streets in the area of Nutting Lake, according to Billerica Animal Control.

The dog is said to be suffering from an injury to its rear leg.

Anyone who recognizes the pup is asked to contact Billerica Animal Control at 978-215-9639.

