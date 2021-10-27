BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Animal control officials are searching for the owner of an injured dog that was found by an MBTA crew in Billerica during Wednesday’s nor’easter.

The elderly pup was found on the train tracks in the area of Pond Street and the George Pond Street overpass, according to Billerica Animal Control.

The dog was said to be wearing a light blue collar with no tags and a Bayer flea collar when he was rescued.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is urged to contact animal control at 978-215-9639.

