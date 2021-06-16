HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search is underway for the driver of a tractor-trailer who struck a Massachusetts State Police cruiser on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The truck sideswiped the cruiser on the northbound side of the highway and kept driving, according to a state police spokesman.

The trooper in the cruiser that was clipped is said to have suffered minor injuries.

Video from SKY7 HD showed troopers gathered around a tractor-trailer on the side of the highway but officials say the truck was disabled and not involved in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

