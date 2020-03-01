Officials: Second person on RI school’s trip to Italy has presumptive case of coronavirus

A second person who traveled to Italy on a private school trip has a presumptive positive case of coronavirus, state officials said Sunday.

State department of health officials said a teenage girl who went to Europe in mid-February on a trip with members of Saint Raphael Academy has a presumptive positive case of the disease, and another woman in her 30s was being tested. Results have not yet been confirmed by the CDC.

Earlier on Sunday, officials said a 30-year-old man who was on the same trip also had a presumptive positive case of the virus. The man is being treated at a hospital, and the teenager and the woman — who is a staff member at the school — are at home with mild symptoms.

All 38 people who went on the trip will be self-monitoring at home for two weeks, officials said, and have been told not to go to school or work during that time.

“All three people went on the same trip to Italy,” said Dr. Alexander-Scott in a press release. “This is precisely why we are being so aggressive in identifying contacts, ensuring monitoring, and testing people who are symptomatic.”

The school has been closed for sanitation for the rest of the week.

