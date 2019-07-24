Officials seek owner of 3 ‘scared’ puppies found in Boston cemetery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Animal control officials in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down the owner of three scared puppies that were found alone in a cemetery on Wednesday.

The puppy sisters, which have since been named Ayanna, Alexandria, and IIhan, were found at the Forrest Hills Cemetery, according to Boston Animal Care and Control.

They are described as pitbull mixes with tan and white fur.

Anyone with information is asked to contact animal control at 617-635-1800.

